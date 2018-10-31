Scor (SCRYY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Scor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Scor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Scor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Scor stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.76. Scor has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 8.64.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

