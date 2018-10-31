Schneider National (SNDR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s previous close.

SNDR has been the subject of several other reports. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Schneider National from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schneider National news, Director James R. Giertz acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,420.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark B. Rourke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 608,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,728,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,800. Corporate insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,728,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,558,000 after purchasing an additional 626,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 337.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,377,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,687 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 415,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

