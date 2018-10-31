Schneider National (SNDR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s previous close.
SNDR has been the subject of several other reports. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Schneider National from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.
NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In other Schneider National news, Director James R. Giertz acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,420.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark B. Rourke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 608,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,728,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,800. Corporate insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,728,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,558,000 after purchasing an additional 626,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 337.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,377,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,687 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 415,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.