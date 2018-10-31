Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,461,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,974,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,823 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,576,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,652,000 after acquiring an additional 385,816 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,720,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,471,000 after acquiring an additional 164,182 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,950,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,861,000 after acquiring an additional 133,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,578,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,866,000 after acquiring an additional 222,573 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Marks acquired 8,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.