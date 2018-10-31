Schaeffler (SHA) Given a €10.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. equinet set a €14.30 ($16.63) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.11 ($16.40).

FRA SHA traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €9.42 ($10.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,682 shares. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

