SB Financial Group Inc (SBFG) Holdings Increased by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. SB Financial Group comprises 3.0% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JCSD Capital LLC owned about 3.58% of SB Financial Group worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 25,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,386,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. SB Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $118.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.57.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that SB Financial Group Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

