Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in American Tower by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.14.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,908,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,487,882.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,065,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,281 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,625. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $160.95 on Wednesday. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $130.37 and a 1 year high of $161.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

