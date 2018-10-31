Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $473,000 Stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $156,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 323,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,295.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $136,105.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,988,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,025 shares of company stock worth $877,141. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. Nuance Communications Inc. has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $502.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.53 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NUAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Standpoint Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.