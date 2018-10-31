Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Trading 6.5% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $124.64 and last traded at $124.43. 1,029,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,435,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.88.

Specifically, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 16,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.39 per share, with a total value of $2,009,911.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,811 shares in the company, valued at $49,698,316.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 399,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,010,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.84 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.3% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

