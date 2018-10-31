Saratoga Investment (SAR) Rating Increased to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised Saratoga Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.17.

NYSE SAR opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.12. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 40.39%. On average, analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Weber Alan W bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 34,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 14.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

