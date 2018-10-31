Sarah Hornbuckle Acquires 10,000 Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (TENG) Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) insider Sarah Hornbuckle bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £7,300 ($9,538.74).

Shares of TENG stock opened at GBX 71.75 ($0.94) on Wednesday.

Get Ten Lifestyle Group alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a report on Friday, August 31st.

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to high-net-worth members worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through technology-enabled lifestyle and travel platform. Its corporate clients include private banks, retail banks, premium payment cards providers, and luxury brands.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.