Santander Consumer USA (SC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

NYSE:SC traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. 152,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $21.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

