salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 1.9% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 220,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $135.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $98.68 and a twelve month high of $161.19. The firm has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $25,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $29,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,014.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,900 and have sold 518,989 shares valued at $78,261,847. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nomura assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

