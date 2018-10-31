SAF-HOLLAND (SFQ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SAF-HOLLAND (ETR: SFQ) recently:

10/24/2018 – SAF-HOLLAND was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – SAF-HOLLAND was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – SAF-HOLLAND was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – SAF-HOLLAND was given a new €13.80 ($16.05) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – SAF-HOLLAND was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2018 – SAF-HOLLAND was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:SFQ traded up €0.46 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €12.80 ($14.88). 55,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,316. SAF-HOLLAND S.A. has a 12 month low of €14.12 ($16.42) and a 12 month high of €20.08 ($23.35).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles worldwide. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, and Neway brands. The company also provides coupling devices and spare parts.

