Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $42.89 Million Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 807,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,834 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $42,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 1,273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 355,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,448,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,037,000 after buying an additional 405,024 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,417,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,356,000 after buying an additional 1,369,915 shares during the period. Finally, YCG LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Peter J. Desilva purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.73 per share, with a total value of $283,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMTD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.45.

NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

