Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 105,557 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,557 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of Ally Financial worth $41,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,537,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,484 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,286,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 32.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,152,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,075,000 after buying an additional 1,021,238 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 86.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,163,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,827,000 after buying an additional 1,001,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,378,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,327,000 after buying an additional 787,975 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLY opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.72.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

