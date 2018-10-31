Royal Bank of Canada Increases Waste Connections (WCN) Price Target to $85.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on WCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.
WCN stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.67. The company had a trading volume of 797,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,650. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.05. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $65.06 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $943,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eddie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,601,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,385 shares of company stock worth $3,063,670 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.