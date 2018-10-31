Royal Bank of Canada Increases Waste Connections (WCN) Price Target to $85.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.67. The company had a trading volume of 797,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,650. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.05. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $65.06 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.14%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $943,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eddie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,601,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,385 shares of company stock worth $3,063,670 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.