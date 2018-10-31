Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) a €27.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cfra set a €27.60 ($32.09) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.62 ($29.79) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Societe Generale set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.92 ($28.97).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €17.63 ($20.50) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a fifty-two week high of €31.26 ($36.35).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

