Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) a €6.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBVA. UBS Group set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.85 ($10.29) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.30 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.43 ($7.48).

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at €6.65 ($7.73) on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

