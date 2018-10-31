Roy Kim Purchases 10,000 Shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (CMO) Stock

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) insider Roy Kim bought 10,000 shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,068.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CMO traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,255,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,818. CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.09.

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMO shares. ValuEngine raised CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 price objective on CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

