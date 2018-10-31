Rowan Companies (RDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.06), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.39 million. Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RDC traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 58,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,672. Rowan Companies has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rowan Companies in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rowan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

