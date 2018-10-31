Round Table Services LLC Invests $211,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 35.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 80,765 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 87,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 10.2% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 18.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,434,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,411,000 after purchasing an additional 227,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,249,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $392,566.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,859.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 80,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $6,695,153.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,597 shares of company stock worth $29,063,970. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Paypal to $92.00 and gave the company a “$88.22” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “$87.38” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

