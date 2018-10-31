Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.74 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 8,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 108,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 208,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $70.59 and a fifty-two week high of $91.90. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.38. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3477 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.07.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

