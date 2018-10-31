Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,998,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 809.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $148.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $167.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were given a $0.7547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

