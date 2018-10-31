Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in International Paper Co (IP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in International Paper by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 90,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in International Paper by 6.1% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 61,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $2,752,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 12.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $793,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $256,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,725 shares of company stock worth $2,484,864 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IP opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $66.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.09. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase $430.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

