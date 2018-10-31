Roof Advisory Group Inc. Invests $4 Million in FedEx Co. (FDX) Stock

Roof Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. FedEx makes up approximately 2.1% of Roof Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 14,117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 63,386 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.18.

FDX stock opened at $216.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $207.90 and a 1 year high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

