Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Colfax (CFX)

Colfax (NYSE:CFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colfax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.77.

Get Colfax alerts:

NYSE CFX opened at $28.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.83. Colfax has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $875.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $682,660.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,976.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 31.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 40.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 182.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.