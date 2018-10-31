Robecosam AG Sells 92,531 Shares of FMC Corp (FMC)

Robecosam AG cut its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,531 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.17% of FMC worth $20,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FMC by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,427,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,528,000 after buying an additional 158,579 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 8,449.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 40,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 39,714 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne bought 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.12 per share, with a total value of $101,018.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,631.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $33,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.69.

FMC stock opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $72.73 and a 1-year high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

