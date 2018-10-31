Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 117.44% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $558.03 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,966 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the second quarter worth $102,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the second quarter worth $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the second quarter worth $159,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TL segment arranges pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight through its 41 TL service centers, 40 company brokers, and approximately 90 independent brokerage agents in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

