Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 117.44% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $558.03 million for the quarter.
About Roadrunner Transportation Systems
Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TL segment arranges pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight through its 41 TL service centers, 40 company brokers, and approximately 90 independent brokerage agents in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
Featured Story: Put Option
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.