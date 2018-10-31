RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $449.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to announce sales of $449.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $464.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $434.30 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $341.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.40). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.62 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of RLJ opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 115.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $261,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 154 hotels with approximately 30,000 rooms located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

