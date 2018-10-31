RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) & Freshpet (FRPT) Head-To-Head Survey

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) and Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RiceBran Technologies and Freshpet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RiceBran Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Freshpet 0 4 3 0 2.43

Freshpet has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential downside of 32.62%. Given Freshpet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freshpet is more favorable than RiceBran Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of RiceBran Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Freshpet shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of RiceBran Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Freshpet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RiceBran Technologies and Freshpet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiceBran Technologies -38.14% -64.99% -43.01% Freshpet -3.33% -5.05% -4.30%

Volatility and Risk

RiceBran Technologies has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freshpet has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RiceBran Technologies and Freshpet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiceBran Technologies $13.35 million 4.65 -$4.53 million N/A N/A Freshpet $156.38 million 8.86 -$4.26 million ($0.12) -325.67

Freshpet has higher revenue and earnings than RiceBran Technologies.

Summary

Freshpet beats RiceBran Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand. The company serves natural food, food and animal nutrition manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company was formerly known as NutraCea and changed its name to RiceBran Technologies in October 2012. RiceBran Technologies was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online. Freshpet, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

