Ricardo (RCDO) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as GBX 666 ($8.70) and last traded at GBX 668 ($8.73), with a volume of 13993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 690 ($9.02).

Specifically, insider Dave Shemmans sold 19,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.09), for a total transaction of £151,968.20 ($198,573.37). Also, insider Ian Gibson sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.41), for a total value of £37,000.80 ($48,348.10).

A number of analysts have commented on RCDO shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported GBX 57.30 ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 55.90 ($0.73) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Ricardo had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.32%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.71 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $5.75.

Ricardo Company Profile (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc primarily provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, supply chain organizations, energy companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments.

