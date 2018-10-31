Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.90. 887,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,039. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $575.21 million, a PE ratio of 98.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

RBBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen raised shares of Ribbon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.