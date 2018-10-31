Rhenium Market Cap Reaches $23,253.00 (XRH)

Rhenium (CURRENCY:XRH) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Rhenium has a total market cap of $23,253.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Rhenium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rhenium has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Rhenium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rhenium alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00069027 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006045 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Rhenium Coin Profile

Rhenium is a coin. Rhenium’s total supply is 26,206,392 coins. Rhenium’s official Twitter account is @rheniumnetwork . The official website for Rhenium is rhenium.org . Rhenium’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3379510.0

Buying and Selling Rhenium

Rhenium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rhenium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rhenium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rhenium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rhenium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rhenium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.