Reviewing UGI (UGI) & JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH (JSYN)

UGI (NYSE:UGI) and JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH (NASDAQ:JSYN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

UGI pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH does not pay a dividend. UGI pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UGI has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years.

This table compares UGI and JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UGI 11.09% 11.89% 4.06% JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH N/A -17.60% -3.12%

Risk & Volatility

UGI has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of UGI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of UGI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UGI and JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UGI $6.12 billion 1.51 $436.60 million $2.29 23.19 JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH N/A N/A -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

UGI has higher revenue and earnings than JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UGI and JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UGI 1 3 1 0 2.00 JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

UGI presently has a consensus target price of $52.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.62%. Given UGI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UGI is more favorable than JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH.

Summary

UGI beats JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems. The company also distributes liquid petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, resale, and automobile fuel customers for heating, cooking, motor fuel, leisure, construction work, manufacturing, crop drying, power generation, aerosol propellant, and irrigation activities; and provides logistic, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 14,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at approximately 37,000 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 635,000 customers in the portions of 44 eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of 12,300 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,000 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,200 miles of lines and 13 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. It also manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities; and offers heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, mechanical, and electrical contracting services. UGI Corporation was founded in 1882 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH Company Profile

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, and one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

