Reviewing SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (SSAAY) & NIPPON Stl & SU/S (NSSMY)

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) and NIPPON Stl & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR and NIPPON Stl & SU/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR 4.33% 5.61% 3.48% NIPPON Stl & SU/S 3.84% 6.25% 2.88%

This is a summary of recent ratings for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR and NIPPON Stl & SU/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A NIPPON Stl & SU/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. NIPPON Stl & SU/S pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIPPON Stl & SU/S has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of NIPPON Stl & SU/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR and NIPPON Stl & SU/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR $7.74 billion 0.54 $269.20 million $0.13 15.54 NIPPON Stl & SU/S $51.19 billion 0.34 $1.76 billion N/A N/A

NIPPON Stl & SU/S has higher revenue and earnings than SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR.

Summary

NIPPON Stl & SU/S beats SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; prehardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products. It also provides hot-rolled plates, hot-rolled strips, cold-rolled strips, metal-coated strips, color-coated strips, tubes and sections, and infrastructure products. In addition, the company offers heavy plate products, including plate coils, heat treated plates, and normalized plates; and other products, such as hot-rolled coils, cold-rolled coils, metal-coated products, and pre-painted products. Further, it provides engineering steel and long products comprising beams, merchant bars, hollow sections, and rebars; stainless steel and non-ferrous metals primarily comprising aluminum and copper; steel roofs, rainwater systems, and accessories for residential construction; and components that include sandwich panels, load-bearing sheets, and façade claddings for non-residential construction. Additionally, the company offers frame solutions used in non-residential buildings; and delivery package optimization, and design and installation services, as well as spare parts, and aftermarket and value added services. It also exports its products primarily in Europe. The company markets its steel products under the Hardox, Strenx, Raex, Toolox, Armox, Ramor, Docol, GreenCoat, SSAB Boron, SSAB Domex, SSAB Form, SSAB Laser, and SSAB Weathering brands. It provides its products for customers in the heavy transport, automotive, material handling, construction machinery, energy, and construction industries, as well as applications for protection steel and tool steel products, and steel service centers and distributors. SSAB AB (publ) was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About NIPPON Stl & SU/S

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products. It also provides pipes and tubes; and railway, automotive, and construction and industrial machinery parts, such as railway wheels, driving mechanisms, axles, couplers, bogie trucks, brake disks, control bogies, brake calipers, test equipment, crankshafts and front axles, aluminum wheels, permanent magnet retarders, die materials, mill rolls, circular forgings, forged products for power generation, and shape-memory alloys. In addition, the company offers titanium products for use in automobiles, architecture, civil engineering and ocean development, aircraft, sports gears and consumer products, welded tubes, PHE, and chemical and electrolytic fields; stainless steel sheets, shapes, plates, and wire rods, as well as strips, clad steel sheets, nickel and nickel alloy products, and crystal series products; and steel slags. Further, it manufactures and markets industrial machinery and equipment; performs construction work under contract; and engages in waste processing and recycling activities, as well as in supplying electricity, gas, and heat. Additionally, the company offers coal-based chemical products and petrochemicals, as well as electronic materials; and materials for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber and composite products, and products that apply technologies for metal processing. It also provides computer systems engineering and consulting services; and IT-enabled outsourcing and other services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

