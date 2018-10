Reviewing Rennova Health (RNVA) & INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR (IKTSY)

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) and INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Rennova Health has a beta of -2.47, suggesting that its share price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rennova Health does not pay a dividend. INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rennova Health and INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rennova Health $4.62 million 0.09 -$55.19 million N/A N/A INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR $3.57 billion 2.61 $370.40 million $2.47 23.37

INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Profitability

This table compares Rennova Health and INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rennova Health -1,094.68% N/A -1,069.29% INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rennova Health and INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Rennova Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR beats Rennova Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of healthcare related products and services to healthcare providers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Laboratory Services, Supportive Software Solutions, and Decision Support and Informatics Operations. It provides toxicology, clinical pharmacogenetics, and esoteric testing services. The company also offers Advantage, a HIPAA compliant software; Clinlab, a Windows-based Web-enabled laboratory information management system; and Medical Mime, a suite of solutions, which include an optimized Electronic health records (EHR) for substance abuse and behavioral health providers, a dictation-based ambulatory EHR for physician practices, and advanced transcription services. In addition, it develops and markets interpretation and decision support solutions that enhance cancer diagnoses and treatment through actionable data analytics and reporting for oncologists and their patients. Rennova Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification. This segment serves a range of industries including textiles, footwear, toys, hardlines, home appliances, consumer electronics, information and communication technology, automotive, aerospace, lighting, building products, industrial and renewable energy products, food and hospitality, healthcare and beauty, and pharmaceuticals. The Trade segment provides cargo inspection, analytical assessment, calibration, and related research and technical services to the petroleum and biofuels industries; inspection services to governments and regulatory bodies to support trade activities; and analytical and testing services to agricultural trading companies and growers. The Resources segment offers technical inspection, asset integrity management, analytical testing, and ongoing training services for the oil, gas, nuclear, and power industries. This segment also provides a range of ATIC service solutions to the mining and minerals exploration industries covering the resource supply chain. The company also offers cyber security services for products, equipment, and networks across various industries. Intertek Group plc was founded in 1885 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

