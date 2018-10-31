Reviewing Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) and MARUBENI Corp/ADR (MARUY)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) and MARUBENI Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reliance Steel & Aluminum and MARUBENI Corp/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance Steel & Aluminum $9.72 billion 0.57 $613.40 million $5.44 14.14 MARUBENI Corp/ADR $68.09 billion 0.20 $1.90 billion N/A N/A

MARUBENI Corp/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Dividends

Reliance Steel & Aluminum pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. MARUBENI Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Reliance Steel & Aluminum and MARUBENI Corp/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance Steel & Aluminum 7.66% 13.58% 8.11% MARUBENI Corp/ADR 3.14% 12.93% 3.53%

Risk & Volatility

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MARUBENI Corp/ADR has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and MARUBENI Corp/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance Steel & Aluminum 1 5 5 0 2.36 MARUBENI Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.47%. Given Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Reliance Steel & Aluminum is more favorable than MARUBENI Corp/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MARUBENI Corp/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reliance Steel & Aluminum beats MARUBENI Corp/ADR on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise. It also manufactures metal parts that have applications in various end markets, including industrial machinery, automotive, aerospace, sugar products, and consumer electronics manufacturers. In addition, it distributes and processes carbon, alloy and stainless steel pipe, tubing, and bar products. The company sells directly to large original equipment manufacturer customers, as well as to small machine shops and fabricators. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About MARUBENI Corp/ADR

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides ICT, logistics, healthcare, insurance, finance, and real estate services; agri-input, subcontracting, agriculture and other technical, crop protection product formulation, and fertilizer raw material products and services; petrochemicals and plastics, salt and chlor-alkali products, life science products; electronic components, inorganic mineral resources and chemicals, and fertilizer materials; and wood chips and biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, and building and construction materials. In addition, the company produces LNG; explores for, develops, produces, distributes, and sells oil and gas; produces and trades in uranium; sells equipment for nuclear power plants; trades in steel products and leases steel construction materials; develops iron ore, coal, and copper mines; smelts and refines aluminum; and trades in iron ore, coal, ferroalloy, and ferrous raw materials, as well as on-ferrous metals, ingots, and related products. Further, it undertakes power projects and water business; offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for plants; invests in oil and gas, and transportation infrastructure projects; and provides EPC, operation, and maintenance services for railway systems. Additionally, the company owns, purchases, operates, leases, sells, and charters aerospace and ship products; trades in and leases automotive products; and sells, services, and finances construction and industrial machinery. The company has strategic partnership with Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc. Marubeni Corporation was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

