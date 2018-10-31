Reviewing QAD (QADB) & Qualys (QLYS)

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get QAD alerts:

1.9% of QAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.4% of QAD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Qualys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares QAD and Qualys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD $305.02 million 1.95 -$9.06 million N/A N/A Qualys $230.83 million 12.20 $40.44 million $0.90 80.26

Qualys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QAD.

Profitability

This table compares QAD and Qualys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD -0.86% -2.60% -1.07% Qualys 12.04% 12.70% 8.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for QAD and Qualys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD 0 0 0 0 N/A Qualys 0 6 8 0 2.57

Qualys has a consensus price target of $85.36, suggesting a potential upside of 18.17%. Given Qualys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qualys is more favorable than QAD.

Volatility and Risk

QAD has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualys has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

QAD pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Qualys does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Qualys beats QAD on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QAD

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturers' material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The company's QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers and resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.