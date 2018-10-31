Reviewing MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (MTUAY) & LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (FINMY)

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) and LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR and LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR 8.02% 17.29% 5.26% LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR and LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR $5.69 billion 1.94 $427.47 million N/A N/A LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR $13.02 billion 0.46 $307.44 million N/A N/A

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR and LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR 0 2 2 0 2.50 LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business. The company develops, manufactures, assembles, and delivers commercial engines, including long haul airliners, short- and medium-haul aircrafts, business jets, and helicopters, as well as commercial aircraft engines, such as wide body, narrow body, and regional jets; military engines, such as fighter jets, helicopters, and transporters; and industrial gas turbines. It also maintains, repairs, and overhauls military engines, aircraft engines, and industrial gas turbines, as well as provides engine modules and parts repair, and related services. In addition, the company offers customized solutions from its range of services under MTU Aero Solutions brand; designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various brush seals; and provides training programs in non-destructive testing. Further, it provides on-site, engine lease, fleet management, accessory repair, asset and material management, and customer support services; and technical support, logistic support, and facilities services, as well as accessories. The company was formerly known as MTU Aero Engines Holding AG and changed its name to MTU Aero Engines AG in May 2013. MTU Aero Engines AG was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications. It also engages in the design, development, production, and logistics support of trainer aircraft, and the relevant integrated systems for crew training; military and tactical transport aircraft; special mission multi-role aircraft; and unmanned systems, as well as nacelles. In addition, the company designs, builds, tests, and integrates structures and components to support various programs. Further, it offers land and naval defense electronics, including battlespace and force protection systems; military systems for border, territory, and maritime control; naval combat systems; air defense systems; radar systems; optronic systems; and communication systems. Additionally, the company provides defense systems, such as airborne weapon systems, land and naval weapon systems, ammunition, underwater systems, and simulation and training systems; security and information systems comprising traffic control systems, automation systems, security and infrastructure protection solutions, mobility solutions, and cyber security and ICT solutions; and satellite systems and orbiting infrastructures, as well as instruments, subsystems, and sensors. It also offers integrated mission systems, electronic warfare systems, on-board avionics, aerial target systems, and simulation systems; remotely piloted aircraft systems; and mission payloads, including robotic systems, as well as after-sales and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Leonardo ? Finmeccanica S.p.a. and changed its name to Leonardo S.p.a. in January 2017. Leonardo S.p.a. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

