Reviewing MAN Grp PLC/ADR (MNGPY) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM)

MAN Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MAN Grp PLC/ADR and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAN Grp PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.76 $255.00 million $0.20 9.10 Artisan Partners Asset Management $795.60 million 2.70 $49.59 million $2.41 11.56

MAN Grp PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Artisan Partners Asset Management. MAN Grp PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artisan Partners Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MAN Grp PLC/ADR and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAN Grp PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Artisan Partners Asset Management 10.30% 181.69% 22.23%

Volatility & Risk

MAN Grp PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MAN Grp PLC/ADR and Artisan Partners Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAN Grp PLC/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management 1 1 1 0 2.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.40%. Given Artisan Partners Asset Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Artisan Partners Asset Management is more favorable than MAN Grp PLC/ADR.

Dividends

MAN Grp PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. MAN Grp PLC/ADR pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays out 99.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats MAN Grp PLC/ADR on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAN Grp PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

