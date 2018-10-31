Reviewing Herc (HRI) & Avant Diagnostics (AVDX)

Herc (NYSE:HRI) and Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Herc and Avant Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Herc 1 0 5 0 2.67 Avant Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Herc currently has a consensus target price of $63.83, suggesting a potential upside of 102.97%. Given Herc’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Herc is more favorable than Avant Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Herc and Avant Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herc 11.61% 3.55% 0.44% Avant Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Herc has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avant Diagnostics has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Herc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Herc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Herc and Avant Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herc $1.75 billion 0.51 $160.30 million ($0.32) -98.28 Avant Diagnostics $110,000.00 3.37 -$11.75 million N/A N/A

Herc has higher revenue and earnings than Avant Diagnostics.

Summary

Herc beats Avant Diagnostics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment. The company also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, equipment management, and safety training services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor. It serves non-residential and residential construction, specialty trade, restoration, remediation and environment, and facility maintenance contractors; industrial manufacturing industries, including automotive and aerospace, power, metals and mining, agriculture, pulp, paper and wood, food and beverage, and refineries and petrochemical industries; infrastructure and government sectors; and commercial and retail service, hospitality, healthcare, recreation, entertainment production, and special event management customers through its sales team, industry catalogs, as well as through participation and sponsorship of industry events, trade shows, and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 275 locations in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Herc Holdings Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary diagnostic tests that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It offers OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer; and MSPrecise, a DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis at first clinical presentation. The company is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

