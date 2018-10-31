Revain (R) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.21 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last week, Revain has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $63.38 million and $2.21 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00003014 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, BitForex, C-CEX and Kuna.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00149051 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00243032 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $599.93 or 0.09541936 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012185 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,450,000 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitFlip, Cryptopia, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, BitForex, Kucoin, Kuna, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

