Retrophin (RTRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RTRX. BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retrophin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ RTRX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,417. Retrophin has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CEO Steve Aselage sold 12,000 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,252,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Retrophin by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after purchasing an additional 249,833 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,096,000 after acquiring an additional 177,604 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,070,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 925,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares during the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

