Retrophin Inc (RTRX) Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 758,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Retrophin were worth $20,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Retrophin by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after buying an additional 249,833 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Retrophin by 12.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,096,000 after buying an additional 177,604 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Retrophin by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,070,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,177,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Retrophin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 925,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Retrophin by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter.

Get Retrophin alerts:

RTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Retrophin in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. Retrophin Inc has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

In other news, CEO Steve Aselage sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,252,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.