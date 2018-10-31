Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,587 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Viacom were worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viacom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Viacom by 36,808.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Viacom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Viacom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Viacom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viacom stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. Viacom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIAB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

