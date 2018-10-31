Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 75,205 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,205 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of W. R. Berkley worth $11,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Gifford Fong Associates acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

NYSE WRB opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $65.92 and a one year high of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 8.64%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

