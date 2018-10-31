Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $12.55 Million in Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,547,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.21% of Healthequity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity in the second quarter worth about $12,188,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 33.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 7.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthequity in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 3.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $371,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,065,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Healthequity to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. Healthequity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 162.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Healthequity had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

