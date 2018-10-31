Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $13,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE WSM opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus set a $67.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,675,368.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,530.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $979,005.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.