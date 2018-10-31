Resolute Forest Products (RFP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at C$14.64 on Wednesday. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$7.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.48.

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

