RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (RMD) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of RMD stock opened at A$14.80 ($10.50) on Wednesday. RESMED/IDR UNRESTR has a 12 month low of A$8.94 ($6.34) and a 12 month high of A$12.81 ($9.09).

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

