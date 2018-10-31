RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (RMD) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th.
Shares of RMD stock opened at A$14.80 ($10.50) on Wednesday. RESMED/IDR UNRESTR has a 12 month low of A$8.94 ($6.34) and a 12 month high of A$12.81 ($9.09).
RESMED/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile
